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Donald Trump says China is opening up. American bosses disagree

Economist
6 min read22 Sep 2026, 11:38 PM IST
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Summary

For American bosses, pleasantries between Messrs Trump and Xi have eased fears of another all-out trade war. Yet most executives at American firms in Beijing and Shanghai are hardly upbeat.

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American companies should be celebrating. China is on the verge of a grand opening of its markets to them, claims Donald Trump. The president’s meetings in Beijing in May with China’s supreme ruler, Xi Jinping, yielded such a promise: it is just waiting to be “papered”. This is the difficult part, Mr Trump admits. He may be hoping for that—and more—when he meets Mr Xi again in Washington on September 24th. Officials sounded positive after pre-summit talks on September 20th, at which the two sides formalised a “board of trade”, proposed by the leaders in May, to identify possible tariff cuts.

American companies should be celebrating. China is on the verge of a grand opening of its markets to them, claims Donald Trump. The president’s meetings in Beijing in May with China’s supreme ruler, Xi Jinping, yielded such a promise: it is just waiting to be “papered”. This is the difficult part, Mr Trump admits. He may be hoping for that—and more—when he meets Mr Xi again in Washington on September 24th. Officials sounded positive after pre-summit talks on September 20th, at which the two sides formalised a “board of trade”, proposed by the leaders in May, to identify possible tariff cuts.

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HomeGlobalDonald Trump says China is opening up. American bosses disagree

Donald Trump says China is opening up. American bosses disagree

Economist
6 min read22 Sep 2026, 11:38 PM IST
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Summary

For American bosses, pleasantries between Messrs Trump and Xi have eased fears of another all-out trade war. Yet most executives at American firms in Beijing and Shanghai are hardly upbeat.

Gift this article

American companies should be celebrating. China is on the verge of a grand opening of its markets to them, claims Donald Trump. The president’s meetings in Beijing in May with China’s supreme ruler, Xi Jinping, yielded such a promise: it is just waiting to be “papered”. This is the difficult part, Mr Trump admits. He may be hoping for that—and more—when he meets Mr Xi again in Washington on September 24th. Officials sounded positive after pre-summit talks on September 20th, at which the two sides formalised a “board of trade”, proposed by the leaders in May, to identify possible tariff cuts.

American companies should be celebrating. China is on the verge of a grand opening of its markets to them, claims Donald Trump. The president’s meetings in Beijing in May with China’s supreme ruler, Xi Jinping, yielded such a promise: it is just waiting to be “papered”. This is the difficult part, Mr Trump admits. He may be hoping for that—and more—when he meets Mr Xi again in Washington on September 24th. Officials sounded positive after pre-summit talks on September 20th, at which the two sides formalised a “board of trade”, proposed by the leaders in May, to identify possible tariff cuts.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalDonald Trump says China is opening up. American bosses disagree
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