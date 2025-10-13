Donald Trump scrambles to seal the deal in Gaza

Mr Trump’s plan envisages Hamas decommissioning its weapons and handing over control to a technocratic government which will manage civilian affairs, with an international peacekeeping force ensuring order. This is a pre-condition for Israel withdrawing its troops any further. Israel may also insist on dismantling Hamas’s infrastructure. On October 12th Israel Katz, the defence minister, said that demilitarisation would require destroying Hamas’s tunnels, with either the IDF or the international force doing the job. In over two years of warfare Israel has succeeded in tackling only about a third of the hundreds of kilometres of underground passages. It is hard to see how this can take place if Hamas fighters are active. Dismantling the tunnels will have to be co-ordinated with the reconstruction effort in order not to disrupt it.