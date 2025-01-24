Donald Trump shows that he is determined to pummel Mexico
SummaryThe United States’ southern neighbour is bracing for a wave of deportees and trapped migrants
More than any other country, Donald Trump went after Mexico on his first day in office. He ordered its criminal gangs to be designated as foreign terrorist organisations (FTOs), declared an emergency at the southern border, reinstated policies that leave migrants languishing on Mexican soil and ordered federal institutions to call the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America". He broke his promise to impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from Mexico and Canada on “day one", but ordered an investigation of trade imbalances and rambled about a new date for imposing tariffs, February 1st.