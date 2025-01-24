Donald Trump shows that he is determined to pummel Mexico

The designation also paves the way for the United States to take unilateral military action in Mexico. In theory, the circumstances which permit this are extremely limited; doing so would deeply strain the two countries’ relationship. Mexican officials are comforted by Marco Rubio, Mr Trump’s secretary of state, saying that he favours co-operation with Mexico. But the idea of unilateral military action is no longer fringe. On January 20th, when asked whether he might send special forces to Mexico to “take [the gangs] out", Mr Trump replied: “Could happen. Stranger things have happened."çΩ CBP One, an app that allowed migrants to make asylum appointments, was shut down on January 20th. Humanitarian parole, which allowed Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Haitians who meet certain requirements to stay in the United States for up to two years without either an asylum application or a visa, was ended too. Mr Trump reinstated Remain in Mexico, a policy from his first term which requires asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for their hearings, and which the Biden administration had ended. His declaration of an emergency helps him to seal the border, including by deploying the army. One thousand five hundred troops have already been sent south.