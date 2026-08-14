Trump is starting to look precarious

But there’s no denying the current erosion of his position. His political problem with Iran is not only that the conflict is dangerous and unresolved, or that his attempts at diplomatic resolution seem half-baked, but that almost six months in, he seems utterly out of his depth, like someone who wouldn’t have gone in there had he understood history or the nature of Iran’s leadership. Another problem: From the beginning, much of Mr. Trump’s political persona was based on his rejection of foreign adventures. Now he’s launched a war of choice that has produced a strategic maze.