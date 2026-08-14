Trump is starting to look precarious

It has seemed to me this summer that people avoid the subject of Donald Trump as much as possible. What is there to say? People stand where they stand, no one expects to win anybody over. The subject is both boring and harrowing, so why disturb the moment?
A classically conservative insight is that no mere political figure should be given the power to fully colonize your brain and heart, so going to other topics is a good impulse. But I think something has been happening while we haven’t been talking about him. His position in the political cosmos is changing. In some new way good fortune is not on Mr. Trump’s side. There is a new precarity there.