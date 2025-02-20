How Donald Trump upended the world in 30 days
Summary
- Donald Trump’s second innings as president is off to a stunning start. In just 27 days, he has issued 65 executive orders, more than any other president. And in some instances, the orders are testing the limits of presidential powers. Mint examines their impact.
Chennai: If Donald Trump’s political resurrection and return as the 47th president of the US was dramatic, his first few weeks in office have been extraordinary. Armed with a strong mandate, a governing ‘trifecta’ with control over the White House, Senate and the House of Representatives, and an absolute sway over the Republican Party, he is on steroids.
In his first month, he upended global trade with a rash of punitive tariffs on the country’s largest trading partners, rounded up and deported illegal immigrants, sought takeover of other countries and attacked bureaucracy like never before, terrifying thousands of federal workers. And that is not all. He has unsettled European allies through his efforts to end the Ukraine war and put paid to efforts to combat climate change.
Mint tries to make sense of his actions, and how it has made the world an uncertain place.