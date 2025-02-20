How Donald Trump upended the world in 30 days

The tariff man

Trump’s penchant for tariffs is well known. In his second term, he is taking it to an all-new level. He slapped 25% tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico because these countries were allegedly flooding the US with drugs and migrants. He decided to keep it in abeyance after Canada and Mexico promised to expand border security. He has levied a 10% tariff on all imports from China and another 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports. He has threatened a 25% tariff on pharmaceuticals, auto and chip imports. Reciprocal tariffs were also announced, especially with trade partners who run a large trade surplus. Once these tariffs are implemented in April, world trade will be in turmoil. India will be impacted, too—Goldman Sachs, a global investment firm, estimates it at 0.6% of GDP. The biggest worry is that a global trade war may ensue.