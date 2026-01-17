Over two weeks in January, a boundary-pushing President on full display

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a Trump ally, said the president’s expansive agenda has downsides: “He’s had a great run, but frankly right now, they are spread too thin." Gingrich said public support for ICE was in jeopardy as videos of clashes with protesters spread across the internet, adding, “On Greenland, he has raised far too much anxiety to get done what he wants to get done." Trump on Friday said he might impose tariffs on countries that didn’t support his goals to take the semiautonomous Danish territory.