Donald Trump wants a certain kind of immigrant: the uber-rich
SummaryHe is right that America’s current “golden visa” is under-priced
IN HIS LOVE of lucre Donald Trump can be crass. In their pursuit of efficiency, free marketeers can be, too. Consider the sale of citizenship. Most people dislike the idea of treating national belonging as a commodity. Yet about a dozen countries hawk passports and more than 60, including America, offer residency in exchange for an investment or donation. Its “golden-visa" scheme is cumbersome, under-priced and inefficient. On this point the president and the market agree.