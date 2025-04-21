Donald Trump wants a certain kind of immigrant: the uber-rich

That said, the forecast of 1m sales looks as misjudged as a fur stole on a sweaty night at Mar-a-Lago. The immigration-investment industry’s rule of thumb is that clients should not tie up more than a tenth of their net worth in an investor visa. That means gold-card applicants would need to be sitting on at least $50m. There are only about 100,000 such highfliers globally and most are already in America, says Dominic Volek of Henley & Partners, an adviser to the footloose ultra-rich. To find the optimal visa price Mr Trump could run an auction, but he is not suggesting that.