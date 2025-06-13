Donald Trump wants to deport foreign students merely for what they say

For precedent, the government’s lawyers cite several cases from the 1950s when the perceived threats from communism often won out over First Amendment concerns. Yet since then, in large part as a reaction to the trampling of rights during that Red Scare, the courts and Congress have strengthened free-speech protections for non-citizens. The same law Mr Rubio is invoking to deport Mr Khalil was amended in 1990 to prevent deportation based on an immigrant’s beliefs, unless the secretary of state tells Congress that there is a compelling reason for deportation. It is unclear whether Mr Rubio has done so, though he asserts that Mr Khalil’s presence undermines America’s policy of “combating antisemitism across the globe". In a report explaining these changes at the time, lawmakers expressed hope that “this authority would be used sparingly and not merely because there is a likelihood that an alien will make critical remarks about the United States or its policies".