If you just glanced at the market’s performance on a Thanksgiving-abbreviated week, you might jump for joy. On the back of huge Monday gains, the S&P 500 index, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all rose by more than 4%. But those moves hide just how ugly the market is right now: All three indexes are sitting on meaningful November losses, thanks to massive skepticism over artificial intelligence and concerns that earnings growth is fading. The Jensen Huang−inspired Monday rally now looks like a gift to anyone who was looking to exit their tech positions.