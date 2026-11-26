The stock market staged a furious bounceback this week, but that doesn’t mean the selloff has run its course. In fact, it could get a lot worse from here.
The stock market staged a furious bounceback this week, but that doesn’t mean the selloff has run its course. In fact, it could get a lot worse from here.
If you just glanced at the market’s performance on a Thanksgiving-abbreviated week, you might jump for joy. On the back of huge Monday gains, the S&P 500 index, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all rose by more than 4%. But those moves hide just how ugly the market is right now: All three indexes are sitting on meaningful November losses, thanks to massive skepticism over artificial intelligence and concerns that earnings growth is fading. The Jensen Huang−inspired Monday rally now looks like a gift to anyone who was looking to exit their tech positions.
If you just glanced at the market’s performance on a Thanksgiving-abbreviated week, you might jump for joy. On the back of huge Monday gains, the S&P 500 index, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all rose by more than 4%. But those moves hide just how ugly the market is right now: All three indexes are sitting on meaningful November losses, thanks to massive skepticism over artificial intelligence and concerns that earnings growth is fading. The Jensen Huang−inspired Monday rally now looks like a gift to anyone who was looking to exit their tech positions.
Nvidia remains the straw stirring this drink. The chip maker’s ongoing saga—which offers up more sex, international intrigue, and cutting-edge technology than a James Bond box set—kicked into a new gear with the reinstatement of Huang as CEO. America loves a good comeback story, and markets loved this one in particular. The buying got frantic, with Nvidia rising 31.5% on the day, adding $952 billion in value for the biggest single-stock market-cap gain in history. The Nasdaq surged 6.5%, while the S&P 500 jumped 4.7%, making Monday the best day for stocks in a year and a half.
If those numbers seem Brobdingnagian, well, keep in mind that many dumped their AI stocks, and even got short, during the long tech rout that started back on Oct. 6.
“Mutual funds and hedge funds made this decision after the midterms that AI infrastructure spending was going to slow, and then Jensen got bounced and that thought process doubled—so hedge funds got short, and mutual funds reduced hardware exposure meaningfully,” explains Baird tech strategist Ted Mortonson.
When Jensen returned, it induced an epic wave of short-covering and repositioning that was concentrated in Nvidia and other AI-exposed plays, but radiated out to the market as a whole.
Given that context, it’s understandable that stocks gave back a chunk of those gains on Tuesday and Wednesday. Perhaps investors were also queasy about Huang’s sudden return, which seemed to involve President Donald Trump absolving the tech leader of all accountability. And no amount of presidential intervention can bury the questions about Nvidia chips being funneled to China, the company’s circular financing, and even its CEO’s misconduct. Stay tuned for Huang to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3 in a hearing ominously titled “Protecting America’s AI Advantage: Oversight of U.S. Export Controls.”
Fresh off their huge electoral wins, Democrats will surely use the Huang imbroglio to show that they’re willing to confront the AI overlords head-on. Nvidia is now caught in the middle of a growing political battle.
“You’ve got more unknowns now than you did on Sunday, and I don’t think that’s a positive thing,” Mortonson says. “It doesn’t give investors a lot of confidence that they’re not walking now into daily buzzsaws based on what the news cycle is.”
Wednesday might have been the market’s strangest day yet. The S&P 500 was down more than 3% in the morning before surging back to close just 0.25% lower—on no significant news. While that may be better than a deep decline, it doesn’t exactly bolster investor confidence.
Nor did Jensen’s return make questions about AI spending go away. AI has continued to make startling advances—with reports coming in just the past few days that a mathematician working at Anthropic solved the Riemann hypothesis, one of the most important problems in math. But the technology has yet to unlock serious revenue streams or even cost savings for most companies.
“None of the fundamental questions about AI’s return on investment from the heavy capex spending have been resolved even with the unusual return of Jensen as CEO of Nvidia,” writes SWBC Chief Investment Officer Chris Brigati, who expects the S&P 500 to close near 6500 this year, which is down about 9.5% from Wednesday’s close.
With so many fundamental questions, the technicals are taking over—and the charts look downright awful. The S&P 500 was in a trading range from May 5 to Nov. 11, with the 7237.85 level marking the bottom of that range. Technical analysts tend to treat old levels of support as new levels of resistance, which may be what’s happening now. The index did trade above 7237.85 Monday morning, but slipped a bit to close less than a point below, and didn’t touch that level again on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The market’s wild swings don’t look particularly healthy, either. Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG, points out that when the Nasdaq 100 has fallen 5% or more, as it did on Nov. 20, and then risen by 5% or more the next trading day, as it did on Nov. 23, significant losses often follow.
“There is plenty of room for markets to work lower over the coming weeks before we get a full-fledged washout,” Krinsky writes.
Investors might take solace in the fact that a large share of the stocks in the S&P 500 are above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, but Krinsky notes that such strength “is inconsistent with any type of durable low we have seen in the last 30 years.” That suggests more downside ahead.
Indeed, the market’s problems might start with AI, but they don’t end there. Let’s not forget that the Federal Reserve is very likely to raise rates on Dec. 9, and possibly follow up with another hike or two early next year. That will only make things harder for debt-loaded companies, and will also make it more tempting for investors to hide out in cash.
Tariffs are back, too. The Trump administration proposed a new round of levies on Wednesday, which could further boost inflation while pressuring consumers.
“There’s a little panic right now,” says Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and equity portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors. “Portfolio managers are selling first and asking questions later.”
Link, however, is far from bearish. She sees a strong economy—gross domestic product grew at an annualized 4.3% clip in the third quarter—strong earnings growth, and cheaper stocks. Unlike Krinsky, she isn’t worried about the fact that so much of the market is holding up even as tech falls apart. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight exchange-traded fund is down just 1.2% in November, and is still boasting a 12.6% gain this year, compared with the S&P 500’s November tumble of 5.2% and year-to-date gain of 4.9%.
“I think the setup is getting better, especially into next year,” Link says. “You’re going to continue to see the broadening, and I think that’s good.”
While Link owns a handful of tech names, and is particularly enthusiastic about cybersecurity stocks, she generally favors the consumer discretionary sector. On the other hand, she’d sell consumer staples, which “have already done their job” as AI hedges, and now look very expensive given their low growth prospects.
Wall Street sees opportunity ahead as well.
“The latest volatility in global equities, and particularly the AI trade, has improved the risk/reward heading into 2027,” writes Alastair Pinder, head EM and global equity strategist at HSBC. “Valuations are beginning to price in a worst-case scenario” but “earnings should remain solid in 2027.” Pinder still likes tech stocks, in particular semiconductor names, as well as cyclical stocks exposed to strong economic growth.
Not everyone is falling in line. While the S&P 500’s forward price/earnings ratio has fallen from 21 at the start of June to about 17 today, James Reilly, senior markets economist at Capital Economics, calls this decline “misleading” because history tells us that analysts tend to cut earnings estimates only after stocks fall. “The recent price action suggests S&P 500 [earnings] expectations may be pared back soon,” which matters because “applying even mild haircuts to analysts’ earnings expectations makes U.S. stocks look relatively expensive.”
Reilly is looking for the S&P 500 to end 2027 at 6500, which “would only require EPS growth and valuations reverting to their long-run averages.” Indeed, “a true AI bust” would cause stocks to fall even further, pushing the S&P 500 even lower than 6500 before it rebounds: “Sub-6000 would soon be in the cards if EPS expectations fell as far as they did in previous crises.”
Woof. The volatility has gotten so high, and the range of plausible outcomes so wide, that the best thing investors can do is reduce risk to a level they would be comfortable with even in the pits of a serious, serious selloff. Grab some bonds. Find lower-risk stocks. Boost cash holdings. These seem to be the actions that many professional investors are already taking. Hence these dramatic market drops.
“It’s adults-only out there,” Mortonson says.
Unless and until there is news of a serious AI advance that has meaning for the average business or average American—Claude curing cancer certainly wouldn’t hurt—we see little chance of a prolonged AI snapback. And while the average stock might continue to do better than the tech-dominated indexes, a profound market decline isn’t exactly great news for consumer spending or economic growth. This seems like the kind of plunge that can only be resolved by utter capitulation—which means not just a little panic, but blood in the streets. The Cboe Volatility Index above 40. Investors selling not because they want to, but because they have to. Margin calls made. All optimism sapped.
The scariest thing about this market drop is that we’re not there yet.
Write to Alex Rosenberg at alex.rosenberg@barrons.com