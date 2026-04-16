Dreaming of that Tuscan villa? What to know before retiring abroad.

But there are drawbacks. Fidelity, for instance, doesn’t offer discretionary account services to non-U.S. residents. And regardless of where your money is, you won’t be able to buy mutual funds with a non-U.S. residence. That doesn’t mean you have to sell your funds. You can keep the funds already in your account and continue to reinvest the dividends or capital gains. The same prohibitions don’t apply to individual stocks, bonds, or exchange-traded funds.