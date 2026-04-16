Dreaming of that Tuscan villa? What to know before retiring abroad.

America’s divisive political culture and rising cost of living are fueling interest in retiring abroad. It can be a great way to cut your expenses and improve your quality of life—as long as you understand some key factors.
America’s divisive political culture and rising cost of living are fueling interest in retiring abroad. It can be a great way to cut your expenses and improve your quality of life—as long as you understand some key factors.
The prospect of kicking back in a Tuscan villa or hacienda in Tulum certainly holds appeal. But many expats devote more time to imagining their lifestyle than investigating the less romantic considerations: financial management, tax planning, and healthcare. Giving those factors short shrift can lead to costly mistakes.
The prospect of kicking back in a Tuscan villa or hacienda in Tulum certainly holds appeal. But many expats devote more time to imagining their lifestyle than investigating the less romantic considerations: financial management, tax planning, and healthcare. Giving those factors short shrift can lead to costly mistakes.
There’s no precise measure of how many Americans are retiring abroad. But one indicator has been heading up: The Social Security Administration paid retirement benefits to 463,480 recipients abroad as of December 2024, up more than 7% from five years earlier.
More recently, there appears to growing interest in retiring abroad for financial and political reasons. According to a recent Harris Poll of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, the top reason for considering a move abroad (49%) was a lower cost of living. The second most-cited reason (48%) was “dissatisfaction with the current political leadership.” That figure was up by six percentage points from November 2024. Among baby boomers, it was 71%.
Here are some key considerations for prospective expats:
Finances
Many foreign countries have visa programs that require U.S. retirees to demonstrate income or make a local investment. Greece, which the publication International Living ranks as the most attractive retirement destination, offers a five-year renewable residence permit with a property investment of 250,000 euros ($295,000). Panama, ranked second, simply requires proof of $1,000 a month in income for singles and $1,250 for couples.
You can still maintain a U.S. bank or brokerage account when living abroad. Fidelity and Charles Schwab are good choices, since they offer a wide range of investing, banking, and brokerage services.
But there are drawbacks. Fidelity, for instance, doesn’t offer discretionary account services to non-U.S. residents. And regardless of where your money is, you won’t be able to buy mutual funds with a non-U.S. residence. That doesn’t mean you have to sell your funds. You can keep the funds already in your account and continue to reinvest the dividends or capital gains. The same prohibitions don’t apply to individual stocks, bonds, or exchange-traded funds.
Foreign exchange is a key factor. Some retirement destinations, such as Panama, are “dollarized,” meaning their economies run on U.S. dollars. But if you’re getting retirement income in dollars and pay rent in euros, your dollar won’t go as far if the euro appreciates. Build flexibility into your budget to account for currency moves, and consider the implications of moving to a country with a volatile currency.
Taxes
As long as you remain a U.S. citizen, you have to file a U.S. tax return. Typically, you would pay the higher of tax rates between the U.S. and where you settle. So, if you live in a European country with a higher income-tax rate than the U.S., you’d pay taxes there and get a credit toward your U.S. income taxes, which could wipe out your liability.
Regardless of where you settle, you’re still subject to required minimum distributions starting at age 73. That means you’ll have to take income from tax-deferred individual retirement accounts or 401(k)s.
Some countries don’t tax foreign-sourced retirement income. Countries such as Panama and France largely exclude foreign-sourced retirement income from taxation.
Bear in mind, that may only get you off the hook locally. U.S. tax law still applies if you’re a U.S. citizen—and renouncing your citizenship can be arduous and costly. “You’re never getting yourself below what you would’ve paid had you stayed in the U.S.,” says Eric Bronnenkant, head of tax at Edelman Financial Engines in Montclair, N.J.
Also research property taxes, transfer taxes, capital-gains taxes, and the cost of a cross-border accountant.
Healthcare
For the most part, Medicare won’t cover you after you move abroad. The good news is that healthcare is cheaper almost everywhere else in the world.
Unless you’re certain you’re never coming back to the U.S., think twice before ditching Medicare. Living abroad doesn’t disqualify you from lifetime Part B late-enrollment penalties of 10% for every 12 months you were eligible for Medicare but didn’t enroll.
Say you drop Medicare and live abroad for 10 years before returning to the U.S. Your late-enrollment penalty will double your Part B premium for life. “If you have another 10, 20 years in you, you should’ve kept Part B,” says Melinda Caughill, co-founder of i65, an independent Medicare consultancy.
Access to good doctors and hospitals matters, of course. Retirement destinations in Europe and Latin America have plenty of services for expats paying privately. The caveats: You might not be able to immediately access nationalized healthcare, there may be long wait times, or you might need to pay more than locals who paid in over their lifetime.