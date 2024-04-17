Drone and missile warfare tests supply-strapped defense systems
Alistair MacDonald , Doug Cameron , Heather Somerville , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Apr 2024, 12:49 PM IST
SummaryIran’s attack on Israel highlights the growing demand for interceptors and the long wait to get them.
The near-complete defeat of Iran’s drone-and-missile barrage against Israel on Saturday marked a success for air–defense systems, but was also a sobering reminder that weapons capable of intercepting these sorts of attacks are in short supply.
