Drone Attacks on Russia’s Biggest Online Retailer Bring War Home to Middle Class

For four years, the Kremlin sought to shield Russians from the fallout of the war in Ukraine, maintaining a veneer of normality in everyday life and ensuring that affluent city dwellers could still enjoy the conveniences of a 21st-century economy.
That effort is now crumbling.
Ukraine’s long-range drone strikes have brought the war home to Russia’s urban middle class, most recently with attacks on logistics hubs for the country’s biggest e-commerce company, a homegrown version of Amazon.com.
The company, called Wildberries, is deeply embedded in daily Russian life, with 81 million users a month, according to its website. Hundreds of thousands of third-party vendors use its online bazaar as a storefront, selling everything from clothing to housewares to Sony PlayStations.