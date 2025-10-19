Drone threats ignite burst of counterdrone wizardry

Startups from Silicon Valley to Europe and beyond are racing to develop cheap, reliable systems to counter hostile drones appearing over airports and global shipping lanes far from the battlefield in Ukraine.

The systems explode, collide, fire pellets, jam radios, beam lasers and even shoot nets like Spider-Man.

The different approaches reflect the multifaceted threat. Hostile drones come in all shapes, sizes, speeds and altitudes. Some attack while others snoop. They fly alone or in swarms.

The setting also dictates the response: Thwarting battlefield attacks in Ukraine requires a different approach from protecting infrastructure against spying drones in a crowded European city. Whatever the situation, equipment must be deployable quickly against fleeting incursions and cost no more than its target.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary-General Mark Rutte this past week announced a new initiative to help alliance members detect and thwart incoming drones. Across NATO, governments and companies are racing to catch up with Ukraine, which has been forced by Russia’s invasion and relentless attacks to innovate drone defenses.

Most solutions are experimental and have limitations, from cost to range, scalability and reliability. Experience shows a layered approach with several systems for detection and response is most effective.

View Full Image Drones were spotted last month near Copenhagen Airport and other airports in Denmark.

“Interception is very hard," said Sven Kruck, co-CEO of surveillance drone-maker Quantum Systems, which is developing its own interceptor. Designing autonomous drones that are precise enough to reliably hit fast-moving targets yet cheap enough for mass production is a challenge no company has yet to master. “In the end what you want, if you can, is to get the pilot."

Serhiy Sternenko, a Ukrainian activist who raises funds to buy interceptors for his country’s military, sees them as one part of a broader arsenal that Kyiv needs to counter Russian drone attacks, including electronic warfare systems, ground-launched rockets still in development and mobile air-defense groups traversing fields to shoot at drones.

NATO militaries are taking lessons from Ukraine. The U.S. Army over recent months has tested battlefield drone defenses for its troops in Europe, under a program dubbed Project Flytrap. Poland, which faced incursions by Russian drones in September, has beefed up all its defenses. The U.K. recently announced it would cooperate with Ukraine to produce its Octopus drone interceptors in a British factory, providing Kyiv with defenses while learning from its experience.

Germany, which is also moving to tap Ukraine’s experience, recently fast-tracked legal changes giving armed forces and the federal police more leeway in taking down hostile drones, after intrusions repeatedly shut Munich Airport, the country’s second largest.

The country’s armed forces earlier this month picked Munich-based Tytan Technologies to develop an antidrone system for some bases. The company, created in 2023 by two former students at Munich’s Technical University, produces a semiautonomous interceptor that looks like a small airplane. This automation allows one pilot to target up to eight hostile drones at once using several interceptors.

The interceptors are being tested in combat in Ukraine, where they are integrated into the military’s network of sensors that detect intrusions, said Max Enders, Tytan’s head of business development.

Swedish startup Nordic Air Defence is testing highly maneuverable interceptors as light as 9 ounces, designed to smash into drones at up to 170 miles an hour, at altitudes up to around 6,000 feet. Its Kreuger 100 projectiles, less than 2 feet long, can be launched from guns, hand-held tubes or crates holding more than a dozen. The company is pricing its interceptors at around $5,000 apiece and plans to start delivering them next year.

San Francisco-based Mara, a finalist in a recent U.S. Army innovation competition and Project Flytrap participant, is developing compact drone interceptors for critical infrastructure and military equipment, even in motion. Mara is demonstrating its “dirt cheap" Spike interceptors for other U.S. and NATO military forces, and recently began working with Ukrainian units. The company hopes to win an order from the country’s military, contingent on successful field testing next year, said Chief Executive Daniel Kofman.

Projectiles aren’t the only counterdrone technology. Electro Optic Systems of Australia, which builds ultraprecise lasers to track satellites in space, is now rolling out high-powered units to zap drones. The system blinds or burns through several drones almost simultaneously and can hit up to 20 drones a minute, said Chief Executive Andreas Schwer. Other companies in Israel, Europe and the U.S. are also developing antidrone lasers.

Lasers are best for close-range defense because their power declines over distance. Electro Optic Systems’ lasers, which have been used in Ukraine, work well for protecting military assets or public infrastructure such as power plants and government buildings, said Schwer.

Microwave systems, now being developed in the U.S. and other countries, may hold more promise than lasers, especially against drone swarms, if they can be refined to fry electronics across a swath of sky.

Ukraine has so far set the standard for drone defense. Years of relentless drone barrages from Russia have forced innovation, and the latest result is a fleet of interceptors that Kyiv says have already demonstrated success in downing Shahed drones heading for Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure.

View Full Image Ukraine has been hit repeatedly by Russian drone attacks, including a barrage that also included missiles that targeted Kyiv on June 17.

View Full Image A member of an antidrone team launching an observation drone in southeastern Ukraine in June.

Sternenko, the activist, said he has raised funds to buy almost 3,500 interceptor drones for the Ukrainian military from Ukrainian producer Wild Hornets. The interceptors have a 70% strike rate, he said, and cost around $2,200, a fraction of the price of an air-defense missile.

Interceptors are only part of a broad antidrone strategy. Antiaircraft batteries, such as the German-made Gepard, a tank-like vehicle that shoots explosive rounds, are highly effective against low-flying aircraft. Downing large, high-altitude combat drones may require missiles.

But antiaircraft batteries have limited range and missiles are expensive.

The key to effective defense, experts say, lies in the C4 layer—short for command, control, computing and communication—which identifies intruders and quickly determines the best response.

Ukraine has been a lab for drone development since the start of the war. Peter Thiel-backed Quantum Systems, which makes mainly surveillance drones, was among the first Western companies to donate materiel to Ukraine back in 2022.

Now Quantum Systems is well established there, with its own design, R&D and manufacturing operation and well over 1,000a drones patrolling Ukrainian skies every day, said Paul Strobel, Quantum’s spokesman.

The company’s experimental Jäger—German for “Hunter"—interceptor takes off vertically using propellers, then a solid-fuel rocket shoots it up 15,000 feet in 5 seconds before electric motors take over again. Once locked on its target, it rams it with minimal human intervention.

While physical interception is required in a combat zone, it may not be the best approach when dealing with drones hovering over a crowded stadium or a nuclear power plant, said Strobel. In this case, authorities may be better off tracking the intruder all the way back to its pilot.

For such situations, Argus Interception, a spinoff of a German university project, has developed A1-Falke, a drone that targets intruders with nets and brings them back to base.

View Full Image The A1-Falke capturing a drone during an exercise in Hamburg last month.

The German military recently demonstrated the system’s capacity during a military exercise in Hamburg. During the test, the drone took off, locked on to an orange hexacopter drone, captured it and brought it back down intact.

“Our use case is minimally invasive intervention in the sky," said Sven Steingräber, a former naval officer and co-founder of Argus. “It is designed for cases where you want to physically intervene but need to rule out collateral damage."