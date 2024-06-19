Drones in Ukraine get smarter to dodge Russia’s jamming signals
Alistair MacDonald , Heather Somerville , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 19 Jun 2024, 01:37 PM IST
SummaryAs drones play an increasingly prominent role in the war, both sides are pitched in an evolving battle to down enemy craft and keep their own in the sky.
KYIV, Ukraine—The drones now leaving ISR Defence’s factory in Ukraine look exactly like those made there before Russia’s invasion but the components inside have completely changed. It is an exercise the company has gone through repeatedly to keep its drones aloft.
