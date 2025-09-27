Drug tariffs are a sideshow. Trump’s next move could hit pharma harder.

In July, Trump set a Sept. 29 deadline for companies to lower U.S. prices to the lowest charged in other developed markets, warning that if they didn’t, the government would “deploy every tool in our arsenal to protect American families from continued abusive drug pricing practices." Reports this week suggest the White House is weighing pilot programs under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Innovation Center to benchmark some Medicare and Medicaid prices closer to global levels. This resembles ideas from Trump’s first term, efforts that sparked industry lawsuits and are likely to do so again.