Eating leaves, knee-deep in water: Inside Sudan’s man-made famine
Nicholas Bariyo , Gabriele Steinhauser , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Aug 2024, 06:07 PM IST
SummaryThe Zamzam displacement camp in Darfur is ground zero of a countrywide starvation crisis.
Every day, emaciated children are dying from lack of food, clean water and medicine. Aid groups are rationing malnutrition treatments. Desperate mothers are feeding their children with leaves, while others are sheltering in knee-deep water as floods worsen.
