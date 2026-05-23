Ebola outbreak is now third largest in history. Here’s what to know.

Is Bundibugyo virus more dangerous or contagious than other Ebola viruses?

No. The virus replicates more slowly and appears to be less deadly than the more common Zaire ebolavirus, according to studies. The Zaire strain was responsible for an explosive epidemic in West Africa in 2014 that killed more than 11,300 people—the largest Ebola outbreak in history. But the Bundibugyo strain still killed more than 30% of those it infected in the past two outbreaks.