Ebola outbreak is now third largest in history. Here’s what to know.

An outbreak of a rare strain of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo is already the third largest in history, just weeks after it likely began.
It is spreading rapidly in one of the most volatile and vulnerable regions of the world, worrying U.S. and international health officials. Cuts to international health aid over the past year and a half are adding to the burden, some public-health leaders say.
Here is what you need to know about the rare Bundibugyo ebolavirus, how contagious it is and why officials are so worried.
Where is this outbreak occurring and how fast is the virus spreading?
It is centered in the Ituri province in northeastern Congo, a war-torn area that borders Uganda and South Sudan. The first known patient, a health worker, developed symptoms including fever and vomiting on April 24 and died, according to the World Health Organization. The virus spread further after that individual’s virus-ridden body was transported home for burial.