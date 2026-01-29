Economists-get-cold-feet-about-high-minimum-wages

The same year a working paper by Erik Hurst of the University of Chicago and three co-authors argued that it takes time for the costs of minimum wages to show up, as firms adjust their business models. But eventually a large increase “reduces the employment, income and welfare of precisely the low-income workers it is meant to help". Modest rises in the minimum wage might also create false confidence. Offsetting the market power of big employers, which might otherwise suppress wages by hiring too little, means that modest minimum wages create jobs. But as the pay floor rises too high, employment suffers after all. The threshold beyond which a blanket minimum wage distorts the American economy is below $8 per hour, according to research published in June by David Berger of Duke University and two co-authors. One problem they find is that pay floors are one-size-fits-all: “A minimum wage that eliminates [market] power at one firm causes severe rationing at another."