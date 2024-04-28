Egypt pitches new proposal for Hamas-Israel ceasefire
SummaryThe proposed deal, put forth in a bid to stave off an invasion of Rafah, would see the release of 20 Israeli hostages over an initial three-week cease-fire.
DUBAI—Egypt offered a new proposal for a truce between Israel and Hamas that would see the release of 20 Israeli hostages over an initial three-week cease-fire, in a bid to stave off an Israeli military offensive in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.
