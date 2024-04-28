Egypt pitches new proposal for Hamas-Israel ceasefire

Before the new proposal, Hamas was still releasing videos of hostages in an effort to pressure the Israeli government. It recently showed two American citizens held captive, one of whom broke down in tears as he spoke. It isn’t clear when the videos were recorded, although one hostage said he had been held for 202 days. It has been 204 days since Oct. 7, when more than 240 hostages were taken from Israel and around 1,200 people there were killed.