El Salvador made bitcoin official currency. Now it’s backtracking for IMF Loan

The government of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele agreed to scale back his ambitious plan to adopt bitcoin as a national currency in exchange for a much-needed $1.4 billion loan by the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF said in a statement Wednesday that in exchange for the financial-aid program to support the government’s economic overhaul agenda, the government agreed to implement measures to mitigate bitcoin-related risks.

The deal signals an important shift by the IMF, showing greater flexibility over government use and regulation of bitcoin in anticipation of friendlier crypto policies by the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, said Alejandro Werner, a former director of the IMF’s Western Hemisphere Department.

Bukele’s surprise decision to make bitcoin legal tender was cheered by crypto enthusiasts but stalled financial support from the IMF in the midst of concern that the volatile crypto asset could rock the finances of the impoverished and indebted Central American nation.

“In a situation where the international financial community didn’t want to set a precedent on the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, it became an obstacle to close an agreement with the IMF," said Werner, who also served as adviser to El Salvador’s government and currently heads the Georgetown Americas Institute in Washington, D.C.

But the use of bitcoin as a national currency in this country of around 6.5 million didn’t take off, surveys show. After the government spent more than $200 million in 2021 rolling out bitcoin ATMs and an e-wallet with $30 of free bitcoin for anyone who signed up, most users took the virtual currency to buy goods or exchange it for dollars.

The government also began purchasing bitcoin when it was trading at about $30,000, booking losses at first and then posting significant gains as its volatile price surpassed $100,000 recently.

Among the concessions made by the Bukele administration, acceptance of bitcoin by the country’s businesses will no longer be mandatory, while the public sector’s participation in bitcoin-related activities will be restricted, the IMF said.

“The potential risks of the bitcoin project will be diminished significantly" in line with fund policies, the IMF said.

Under the agreement, El Salvador’s government agreed to reduce bitcoin purchases, and it will no longer accept tax payments with the crypto asset. The government’s participation in Chivo, the crypto e-wallet launched in 2021, will be gradually unwound, the IMF said.

“Transparency, regulation, and supervision of digital assets will be enhanced to safeguard financial stability, consumer and investor protection, and financial integrity," it added.

Bukele highlighted on X the IMF’s remarks about the steady expansion of the country’s economy since the pandemic, bolstered by “robust remittances and a remarkable pickup in tourism," in the midst of improvements in public security.

