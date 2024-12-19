El Salvador made bitcoin official currency. Now it’s backtracking for IMF Loan
Summary
- The agency is showing flexibility by allowing the bitcoin program to proceed in a limited way.
The government of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele agreed to scale back his ambitious plan to adopt bitcoin as a national currency in exchange for a much-needed $1.4 billion loan by the International Monetary Fund.
