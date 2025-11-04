Elections this week will show how unpopular Donald Trump really is

Loudoun County, an affluent enclave outside Washington, DC, will offer a telling gauge of the suburban mood on election night. Joe Biden, who won suburban voters nationally by eight points in 2020, swept Loudoun by 25 points that year. But just a year later, propelled by culture-war politics, Mr Youngkin cut into that margin heavily. His result foreshadowed Kamala Harris’s struggles in 2024. When early results on election night last November showed her leading in Loudoun County by just 16 points (roughly her final tally), many observers accepted for the first time that she was on track to lose. Moderate suburbanites who had recoiled from Mr Trump during his first term had drifted back. Loudoun’s returns on Tuesday will reveal whether the pendulum has swung back the other way.