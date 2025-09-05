Ellen DeGeneres has turned house flipping into a $190 million hobby

Just before last year’s presidential election, comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, decamped to the Cotswolds, an upscale rural area near London. They had bought a vacation home, a 43-acre estate to use a few months a year. Then, the morning after the election, when they woke to lots of texts with crying emojis, they said, “we’re staying here."

Behind them, they leave a trail of luxury residences. Over the past two decades, the longtime California residents have developed a reputation as serial home flippers. The Wall Street Journal’s research shows that the pair have owned at least 34 homes since the mid-2000s, including in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, in Santa Barbara County’s wealthy Montecito and now the U.K.

Records show that the couple were actively buying and selling throughout the mid-aughts and the 2010s, but their activities ramped up significantly during the pandemic, starting in 2020. They have frequently owned multiple homes at one time and show no obvious signs of trying to time the market for the best returns. Records show they bought at least five homes in 2020, all of which they have since resold. They bought eight homes at least in 2021 and 2022, records show.

From the 34 homes tracked by the Journal that the couple have since sold, they have posted a profit of roughly $190 million. Their average return on a property based on the original purchase price and subsequent sales price is about 37%.

DeGeneres and de Rossi’s business manager, Harley Neuman, said DeGeneres’s real profits are much more modest, once the costs of renovating are factored in. “I would love her to have made that big of a killing," he said with a laugh. “Forget about the real-estate agents and the escrow and title people, it’s the costs of the contractors and the designers and the army that comes in once we’ve closed. It takes a village."

He said those numbers also don’t account for what DeGeneres spends on furniture that is usually included with the sale. “None of the furniture is inexpensive," he said. “She takes the art off the walls, but everything else gets sold."

Neuman said 34 is likely an underestimate, saying he thinks she has probably bought and sold at least 50 homes since he has known her.

The couple’s homes have varied in size and in style, from midcentury and contemporary to Italianate and English Tudor, and they have worked with a number of interior designers, including Cliff Fong, Jane Hallworth and Ray Azoulay.

“It’s not that I get bored, I’m just so passionate about architecture and furniture and you can only buy a certain type of furniture for a contemporary house or a midcentury house," said DeGeneres, in a phone interview. She said she has lost count of how many homes they have bought and sold.

There is now a certain cachet in owning “an Ellen house," said Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates, who represented a Hollywood executive who purchased one of the couple’s homes in Montecito a few years ago. “Once somebody knows it’s her house or she had a hand in it, it adds value," Williams said. “ In L.A., she is synonymous with quality."

Many of the homes have sold off-market, without ever being listed for sale. The couple’s Hollywood Rolodex seems to have come in handy: Comedian Will Ferrell, the late actor Heath Ledger and singer Ariana Grande are a few celebrities who have bought an Ellen House.

DeGeneres said real estate has become a “very lucrative hobby."

Getting started

The 67-year-old former television host has long had a passion for interior design and would have been an interior designer if comedy hadn’t panned out, she said.

She attributed her itchy feet in part to her family frequently moving between rentals in her native New Orleans area when she was a child and being regulars with her family at open houses. “We never owned a house, so I always wanted to own a house as an adult," said DeGeneres. “I was fascinated by different architecture and different layouts."

In 2004, the year she and de Rossi, 52, began dating, DeGeneres paid $1.275 million for the Tree House, a midcentury home just off Mulholland Drive in L.A. ‘s Laurel Canyon area.

The property’s name was inspired by the lush foliage that surrounds the hilltop house, which has a roughly 2,500-square-foot covered deck that overlooks the treetops. The two bedroom home had polished concrete floors and wood-beamed ceilings, while the grounds included about a half-acre of gardens. Two years later, DeGeneres sold the property for $2.3 million to Ledger, netting a nearly 80% return.

The flip foreshadowed a pattern that would come to define DeGeneres’s home-design hobby in the decades to come, as the couple slowly ramped up their purchasing and targeted larger and more expensive homes.

Sometimes, the couple gut renovates and completely reinvents a home. Other times, it’s a cosmetic upgrade—a simple rethinking of the interiors.

DeGeneres is hands-on in every aspect of the buying and selling process, forgoing intermediaries like many celebrities, and personally oversees renovations. “She is not the kind of person who hires a designer and says ‘Here is my credit card.’ She is the director, for sure," Williams said.

DeGeneres has said she usually starts with one key piece of furniture in every room and then designs around it. She likes neutral colors with stronger colors in the art, pillows or throws and isn’t afraid to mix ideas, periods and price points. Her furniture choices are diverse, from Biedermeier coffee tables, Hermès blankets and Victorian settees to more industrial worktables, 19th century African masks and centuries-old vintage rugs.

The homes “always sold for more, because I always did little tweaks," DeGeneres said. “I would sell the house completely furnished, so people wouldn’t have to do anything, which was a dream."

“She sees potential where others don’t," said Robert Riskin of Village Properties/Forbes Global Properties in Montecito, who has worked with DeGeneres on numerous transactions. “Maybe it’s an area of the property nobody’s really using—she’ll turn it into a spot everyone wants to hang out in. Or she’ll take a tricky floor plan and rework it so it flows perfectly."

Architectural pedigree

DeGeneres and de Rossi, who married in 2008, have repeatedly been drawn to homes designed by well-known architects or that have an interesting architectural style.

Among them was the Brody House, a gated circa-1950 estate in the Holmby Hills neighborhood designed by famous local architect A. Quincy Jones. The roughly 13,000-square-foot property was built for the prominent philanthropists, art collector Frances Lasker Brody and her husband, real-estate developer Sidney F. Brody. Records show the couple paid $39.9 million for the house in 2014 and flipped it that same year for $49.5 million to Napster co-founder Sean Parker after redoing the interiors.

DeGeneres wrote in her book ‘Home’ that she was drawn to the property’s ‘crisp and clean silhouette’ and its ‘incredible angles.’The house was almost too perfect. ‘It had a rigor, a restraint, and a meticulousness that was really difficult to maintain,’ she wrote.All terrazzo and glass, you could see every speck of dust, every pet hair and every smudge. ‘We felt, a bit, like we were living in a museum. And ultimately it was too much.,’ she wrote.

On the other side of the design spectrum, they bought an unusual, newly-built Montecito property in 2022 from Kinka Usher, a director of television commercials who has filmed spots for Nike and Pepsi. He listed the home for $35 million in July 2019. DeGeneres and de Rossi picked it up for just $20.95 million three years later after multiple price cuts. The couple flipped the property to talent manager Scooter Braun for $36 million that same year, netting a more than 70% return.

Often, DeGeneres said, the buyers of her homes don’t change a thing. “Every house I’ve sold, I kind of know everyone that’s bought the house," she said. “I go back and everything is the same, all the objects are the same. It is a compliment but it’s also like I’m an idiot [for selling.]"

“She just doesn’t cut corners. Every house she’s bought, she’s approached as if it might be her forever home," said Riskin. “She designs for herself… [the homes] just feel right."

Neuman said that, in the early days, he would advise DeGeneres against buying houses in which he didn’t see the potential in. “Then, I would see the transformation, and I would say, ‘Okay, I’m never going to tell you not to buy anything again. I don’t know what I’m talking about. I’m going to shut the hell up and let you do your thing.’"

Big ticket deals

Of the deals tracked by The Journal, the couple’s biggest real estate payday came in 2024, when they sold a roughly 10-acre estate near Santa Barbara, to mining magnate Robert Friedland for $96 million as part of a complex property swap. The deal came less than two years after the couple purchased the property for $70 million

In June 2024, the couple had paid Friedland $32 million to buy back a roughly 11,500-square-foot Santa Barbara home they sold him a few months earlier for the same amount, records show. Known as Pompeiian Court, the circa 1919 property is centered on an open-air, column-lined courtyard and has cathedral ceilings and ornate moldings. They resold it for $55 million earlier this year, records show.

DeGeneres said they initially did the swap because the $96 million property was too big in light of their move to the U.K. “It was silly because we were in England, so I said we should sell it and move into a smaller house. Robert saw that house and said, ‘I’ll trade you.’"

However, they ultimately decided to part with the smaller property, as well.

One of the couple’s greatest returns on a percentage basis came in 2018, when they remodeled and sold a Beverly Hills estate to Sue Gross, ex-wife of retired billionaire bond king Bill Gross for $35 million, far in excess of the $15.995 million they paid for it in 2015.

The couple have had a few losses, though it’s rare. They took close to a 9% hit in 2017 and 2018 when they resold two units at the Beverly West condominiums for $11.85 million. They paid $13 million in 2014.

In her 2015 interior-design book “Home", DeGeneres wrote that they invested significantly to make the units their own. “Because we had two apartments on the same floor, we…. gave them different uses and different looks," she wrote. “We lived on one side—the lighter, whiter, glossier side—and used the darker, moodier apartment for entertaining."

In 2018, the couple netted a 118% return when they sold a house in Beverly Hills to Sue Gross, ex-wife of Pimco co-founder Bill Gross.

The idea behind the purchase was to have something hassle-free in L.A., but “while there’s something to be said for getting up on a high floor (the views!), we missed having our feet on the ground," she wrote.

Lawyer Kevin J. Moore, of KJMLAW Partners in Pasadena, Calif., said the couple have likely spent so much time on their real-estate investments that they likely qualify as professionals in the real estate field and thus get tax deductions they wouldn’t be eligible for otherwise.

Never forever

DeGeneres and de Rossi hold on to some properties for years. Others, they flip within months. DeGeneres leads the charge on designing the homes. She has joked that she can’t get de Rossi, known for her roles in “Ally McBeal" and “Arrested Development," to even go into a furniture store, unless there’s a horse in there. (De Rossi is a keen equestrian.)

More than once they have bought and sold the same house twice. The couple bought Montecito’s Rancho San Leandro for $7.195 million in 2017, before selling it a year later to Tinder co-founder Sean Rad for $11 million. Rad then resold them the ranch for $14.3 million in 2022 and they turned around and sold it to Whitney Herd Wolfe, the founder of Bumble, for $21 million in 2023.

The ranch property is on 6 acres.DeGeneres has said that she looks at real estate listings every day and has even shopped for homes at dinner parties. She has warned hosts not to invite the couple over unless they’re ready to move out.

Across the Atlantic

Less than a year after relocating to the U.K., the couple are already flipping one home and have moved on to the next.

In July, they listed Kitesbridge Farm for £22.5 million, or about $30 million. They paid about $20 million for the Cotswolds estate in the spring of 2024.

DeGeneres said she poured about $9 million into the house before she realized they would be staying in the U.K. Once the move was made permanent, they needed more space for de Rossi’s horses. “It’s all about Portia’s horses," she said with a laugh. “It doesn’t matter how beautiful a house is, we’re moving because of Portia’s horses."

Their new house looks like it belongs in Malibu, rather than in the English countryside, according to their listing agent Andrew Barnes of U.K. Sotheby’s International Realty.

DeGeneres said she and de Rossi are interested in buying and renovating more houses in the U.K., but time might be a constraint. After retiring from her talk show in 2022 amid declining ratings and allegations of a toxic workplace, she is gearing up to return to work in some form or another.

“I think I’m going to work again, so I’m looking at how much time I’m going to have," she said.

Write to Katherine Clarke at Katherine.Clarke@wsj.com