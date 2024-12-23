Elon Musk brings his messy way of doing things to Washington

Before the effort died, Johnson defended the measure, telling Fox News that he had communicated with Musk and Ramaswamy about it. “They said, ‘This is not directed at you, Mr. Speaker, but we don’t like the spending.’ I said, ‘Guess what, fellas, I don’t either. We gotta get this done because here’s the key: by doing this, we are clearing the decks and we are setting up for Trump to come in roaring back with the America First agenda.’"