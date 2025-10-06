Elon Musk gambles billions in Memphis to catch up on AI

Musk’s gamble is playing out in real time in Memphis. Among the locals, his arrival has kindled hopes of an economic renaissance, but it has also stoked controversy. Musk’s data centers will probably bring in only a few hundred jobs to Memphis while consuming millions of gallons of water a day and more electricity than is needed to power all the city’s homes. Natural-gas turbines powering the data centers have brought pollution and controversy over their use—xAI has argued that many of the structures are temporary and don’t require a permit. Some residents question plans for the utility to issue rebates to xAI for building the new power structures it needs.