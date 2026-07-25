Elon Musk has lost this much money as SpaceX, Tesla stock tank

Tesla and SpaceX stock, as investors know, have gotten hammered this week, and the drops have cost Elon Musk a boatload of money.
Shares of his rocket and AI company have slid roughly 22% over the past two weeks through Friday afternoon, while the EV maker’s stock has tumbled about 24%. The selloff has left Musk billions of dollars below his short-lived status as a trillionaire.
Musk didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Tesla stock is down about 19% this week alone, and earnings disappointment is the main reason. Tesla reported a second-quarter operating profit of about $400 million Wednesday evening, far short of the Wall Street forecast for about $1.7 billion. Shares dropped almost 15% on Thursday, and extended their losses Friday by another 3.2% to trade at $309.49.