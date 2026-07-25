Elon Musk has lost this much money as SpaceX, Tesla stock tank

SpaceX stock is down for different reasons. For starters, it has had trouble with the 13th test flight of its huge, fully reusable Starship, scrubbing the launch twice. Starship development is very important for the stock. The spacecraft dramatically increases SpaceX’s ability to put things into orbit, while lowering the cost of doing so. Both factors are key for SpaceX’s ambitions to put artificial-intelligence data centers into space.