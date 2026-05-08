Elon Musk is dissolving his artificial-intelligence company, xAI. That sounds alarming, but it amounts to corporate restructuring ahead of his rocket company’s record-setting initial public offering.
Elon Musk is dissolving his AI company. What that means.
SummaryNow, SpaceX is the entity that will vie for AI supremacy.
Elon Musk is dissolving his artificial-intelligence company, xAI. That sounds alarming, but it amounts to corporate restructuring ahead of his rocket company’s record-setting initial public offering.
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