Elon Musk is going all-in on an unproven technology

Could anything remotely like that come to pass? The paperwork reveals a firm with a fast-growing money-spinner in the form of Starlink, which brought in $4.4bn in operating profit in 2025—but also a money pit that is growing even faster. In January SpaceX merged with xAI, Mr Musk’s AI firm, which lost $6.4bn in 2025 as it raced to build computing infrastructure. Partly as a result, SpaceX’s capital spending almost quintupled last year compared with 2023, to more than $20bn. Mr Musk seems to have calculated that, even with Starlink, this bill could not be met with private money alone. But some investors may hesitate to pour cash into an AI lab that is a pipsqueak compared with such rivals as Anthropic and OpenAI. SpaceX’s filings say AI makes up 93% of its claimed “total addressable market” of $28.5trn.