Elon Musk is running out of road in China
Raffaele Huang , Lingling Wei , Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 07 Jul 2025, 06:47 AM IST
As Tesla falls behind the local competitors it helped create, the billionaire’s rupture with Trump is limiting his value to Beijing.
As Elon Musk confronts deepening business and political challenges in the U.S., he’s also facing trouble in his other most important market: China.
