Elon Musk is running out of road in China

Unlike older software that preprograms rules about most situations a car might encounter, Tesla’s current FSD is built on an AI-driven system that learns how to drive from millions of video clips taken from actual road experience. The system, mainly trained with U.S. data, is considered a technology leader, and has been widely available in the U.S. since early 2024. FSD can help drivers park the car and navigate urban streets as well as highways. Currently, drivers must still pay attention while sitting behind the wheel and be prepared to take over at any time.