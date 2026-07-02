SpaceX’s public offering on June 12 pushed founder and CEO Elon Musk into rarefied trillionaire status, solidifying his place as the wealthiest person in the world—by far.
Elon Musk is so rich he could almost buy the next 5 richest people in the world
SummaryElon Musk stands alone atop the list of the world’s richest people. The most striking change among the top 10 multibillionaires was the emergence of Michael Dell at No. 5.
SpaceX’s public offering on June 12 pushed founder and CEO Elon Musk into rarefied trillionaire status, solidifying his place as the wealthiest person in the world—by far.
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