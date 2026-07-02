Elon Musk is so rich he could almost buy the next 5 richest people in the world

Outside of the top 10, a 21% slide in Microsoft’s share price through the first half, as it struggles with the AI transition, appears to have pushed former CEO Steve Ballmer’s net worth down to $132 billion, ranking him No. 15 from No. 8 among the top billionaires at the start of the year. Ballmer is “assumed” to own about 4% of Microsoft, according to Bloomberg. In December 2024, the former CEO told The Wall Street Journal that the stock is “overwhelmingly” the main thing he owns.