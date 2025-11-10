Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla pay award can earn more money for you. Here’s how.

No matter how investors slice it, $1 trillion is a lot. If Musk hits all his milestones over the 10-year span, he will have made roughly $275 million a day, or $385 million if he doesn’t work weekends. The average annual compensation for a CEO of an S&P 500 company is currently about $20 million, according to Bloomberg. Musk will make 13 to 19 times more a day than other CEOs make in a year. Not bad, and definitely not working for free.