Elon Musk’s mega-merger makes little business sense

It sounds like the stuff of science fiction, and for a while may remain just that. Putting data centres in orbit presents numerous engineering challenges. It is unclear, for example, whether the hardware they currently use can survive being repeatedly exposed to cosmic rays. Then there is the matter of cost. Although SpaceX is able to launch things into space for far less than any competitor, doing so is still not cheap. Its new “Starship" launch system, which Mr Musk hopes will bring costs down even further, is behind schedule and has yet to reach orbit. Meanwhile, to survive the ferocious rivalry with other labs such as Anthropic and OpenAI, xAI urgently needs to secure more computing power.