Elon Musk settles X lawsuit for a cup of (cheap) coffee. What it means for SpaceX’s IPO.

Elon Musk is paying a pittance for failing to disclose his stake in Twitter in a timely fashion.
Elon Musk is paying a pittance for failing to disclose his stake in Twitter in a timely fashion.
The settlement is a win for Musk and a very small win for SpaceX.
The settlement is a win for Musk and a very small win for SpaceX.
On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a proposed settlement in its 2025 lawsuit over Musk’s disclosures about Twitter, which is now called X. Musk is on the hook for $1.5 million for failing to disclose his 5% stake in a timely fashion.
According to SEC rules, investors have 10 days to report the accumulation of 5% or more of a company’s stock. Musk had 5% of Twitter by March 14, 2022, but he didn’t report his stake until April 4, which made him 11 days late. Failing to disclose it in the time frame meant Musk underpaid for the stock by “at least $150 million,” according to the SEC.
Musk ultimately bought Twitter in 2022 for about $44 billion.
The $1.5 million penalty is essentially nothing for Musk. He’s worth roughly $800 billion. It’s hard to explain just how little $1.5 million is for someone that rich. It’s like charging an average family a fine of $1.13.
That $800 billion wealth figure excludes his 2026 pay package at Tesla, valued at $158 billion. That pay award could be worth roughly $1 trillion in Tesla stock if he hits all his performance goals. Frankly, even a $150 million settlement would have been nothing for Musk.
The suit and settlement were essentially non-issues for Tesla stock. They might have been a minor issue for the upcoming SpaceX IPO. Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI merged with X in 2025, and SpaceX merged with xAI in February. X is now part of SpaceX.
Musk’s commercial space company plans to raise a record amount of money to help put AI data centers into orbit.
Now investors can focus on that instead of a minor legal overhang.
Musk still faces liability in a class-action shareholder lawsuit over his Twitter purchase. In March, a jury sided with the plaintiffs over the issue. Total damages could reach $2.6 billion. The case is being appealed.
Even if Musk loses the appeal, he can afford any plaintiff award.
Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com