Elon Musk's hearty reaction to an X post by an Indian user on Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance and his wife Usha Chilukuri is getting all the buzz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An X user with the handle Dr Parik Patel shared a picture of JD Vance and Usha Chilukuri Vance with one of their kids. The user posted on the Indian connection of JD Vance. The user wrote a caption to the picture, “You either hire an Indian CEO or live long enough to see yourself become Indian."

Musk took the comment section of the post and reacted with laughing-out-loud emoticon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senator JD Vance is former US President Donald Trump’s running mate and Usha Chilukuri Vance is his Indian-origin wife. The couple was trending on social media. X users have been flooding social media with posts on Chilukuri’s Indian connection.

JD Vance is a United States Senator from Ohio. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022 and sworn into office on January 3, 2023. Vance also served during the Iraq war and then graduated from Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He wrote a book titled Hillbilly Elegy, which was later made into a Netflix movie. Donald Trump has picked the 39-year-old Republican candidate as his running mate for US Presidential elections scheduled for November 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Usha Chilukuri Vance, an Indian-origin US citizen, was raised in a suburb of San Diego, California.

As reported by the New York Times, Usha has a bachelor's degree in History from Yale University and a Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Cambridge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Professionally she is working in the law field, having clerked for Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh before Kavanaugh's nomination to the Court, according to ANI.

Usha and JD Vance first met at Yale Law School and were married in Kentucky in 2014, according to The New York Times. The couple has three children. Vance has frequently acknowledged Chilukuri’s role in his career and spiritual growth.

