The first Starshield-powered terminals appeared in Ukraine in 2024, after then-president Joe Biden’s administration negotiated a deal with Mr Musk to remove limits over its occupied regions. Mr Musk had threatened to turn the service off altogether. For most of the war, Ukraine used both Starlink and Starshield for military work, with SpaceX turning a blind eye. Drone commanders say the first clear differentiation came in January 2026, when SpaceX agreed to a Ukrainian request to introduce a “white list” of approved users so that Russian drones could not piggyback on Starlink to hit Ukrainian cities. At first SpaceX throttled both Starshield and Starlink to 72kph, before lifting the cap for Ukraine’s Starshield. That forced Ukrainian units to switch to the more expensive Starshield contracts. Until October drone units worked without restrictions over occupied Ukraine. After each kamikaze strike the unit reported the lost terminal and SpaceX renewed the contract with a new dish. The company, in other words, was clearly aware of how the terminals were being used.