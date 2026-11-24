Ukraine night-time drone launches are finely tuned operations. Slicing through Russia’s increasingly complex layers of electronic jamming and air defences requires collecting voluminous data, communicating seamlessly with partners and consuming lots of energy drinks to stay alert. The sudden failure of SpaceX’s Starshield, the communications engine of Ukraine’s drone operations, overnight on October 14th was an unexpected challenge. Across Ukraine, millions of dollars’ worth of drones traveling at above 160kph (100mph) lost connection and began drifting aimlessly until they crashed. Some restrictions were removed in late October, but the 160kph speed limit returned over Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine in the first week of November. It remains in place. “The first switch-off felt like a warning,” says an officer in Ukraine’s elite Unmanned Systems Forces. “Now it feels like it’s something more elaborate.”