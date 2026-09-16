Elon Musk trains his political chaos machine on the U.K.

Methodology

To understand the scope of Elon Musk’s activity on X, Wall Street Journal reporters began by downloading 87,065 of his posts from January 2022 to August 2026. We used a large language model to label Musk’s posts and their accompanying context by topic. For simplicity, the model was instructed to label each post with one and only one topic, even when they straddled multiple categories. For instance, posts about the war in Ukraine were classified as being about U.S. politics when they focused specifically on American involvement in the war. Posts about the use of Starlink, a division of SpaceX, in wartime Ukraine were categorized as SpaceX. When context was insufficient to make a clear categorization, posts were placed in a catch-all “other” category. Reporters hand-verified a stratified random sample of 471 of the posts and found that the model agreed with human judgment 92% of the time. In a separate analysis, reporters asked a large language model to determine whether a post contained politically charged content and assign it one or more country labels as appropriate. This analysis required explicit mentions of country-specific names, people or institutions, so the per-month tallies are likely undercounts and may differ slightly from the findings of the topic analysis. In an analysis of two random samples from different time periods totaling 369 country-tagged posts, we found the model agreed with human classifications 96% of the time. For the week leading up to the SpaceX IPO, each tweet was hand-inspected and categorized by Journal reporters. For this sample, we excluded three replies/reposts whose original context had been deleted. The Journal also downloaded Rupert Lowe’s tweets between January 2023 and August 2026, totaling 15,862 posts. Reporters compared the number of likes and views on posts replied to or reposted by Musk versus unamplified posts. The analysis excludes 8,434 non-original posts by Lowe, including his replies to and reposts of his own or others’ content. Both Musk’s and Lowe’s posts were dated according to Eastern Time, so the dates of individual posts and the monthly totals may be slightly different when dated by their local times or UTC. View counts on all of Musk’s and Lowe’s posts are as of early September.