Elon Musk trains his political chaos machine on the U.K.

LONDON—On the eve of becoming the world’s first trillionaire, Elon Musk was fixated on political turmoil an ocean away from SpaceX headquarters.
In one X post, he called the mayor of Belfast a “betrayer of her people.” In another, he called a British political leader “a scumbag and a traitor.”
And a post from a once-obscure politician named Rupert Lowe—whose nascent far-right party Musk had declared the only hope for salvaging Britain’s future—got more than three million views after Musk retweeted it.