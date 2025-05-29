Elon Musk tried to block Sam Altman’s big AI deal in the Middle East
Musk warned those involved that President Trump wouldn’t bless the OpenAI data-center project in Abu Dhabi unless his xAI company was included in the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
OpenAI led a group of American technology giants that won a deal last week to build one of the world’s largest artificial-intelligence data centers in Abu Dhabi. Behind the scenes, Elon Musk worked hard to try to derail the deal if it didn’t include his own AI startup, according to people familiar with the matter.