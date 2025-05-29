Elon Musk tried to block Sam Altman’s big AI deal in the Middle East

OpenAI led a group of American technology giants that won a deal last week to build one of the world’s largest artificial-intelligence data centers in Abu Dhabi. Behind the scenes, Elon Musk worked hard to try to derail the deal if it didn’t include his own AI startup, according to people familiar with the matter.

On a call with officials at G42, an AI firm controlled by the brother of the United Arab Emirates’ president, Musk had a warning for those assembled: Their plan had no chance of President Trump signing off on it unless his company xAI was included in the deal, according to some of the people.

Musk had learned just before Trump’s mid-May tour of three Gulf countries that OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman was going to be on the trip and that a deal in the U.A.E. was in the works, and grew angry about it, according to White House officials. He then said he would also join the trip, and appeared alongside the president in Saudi Arabia.

After Musk’s complaints, Trump and U.S. officials reviewed the deal terms and decided to move forward. The White House officials said Musk didn’t want a deal that seemed to benefit Altman. Aides discussed how to best calm Musk down, one of the officials said, because Trump and David Sacks, the president’s AI and crypto adviser, wanted to announce the deal before the end of the president’s trip to the Middle East.

Musk didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “This was another great deal for the American people, thanks to President Trump and his exceptional team."

A senior White House official said Musk raised concerns about the deal and “relayed his concerns about fairness for all AI companies."

Over the past year, Musk has emerged as one of the most powerful donors in Republican politics. The entrepreneur spent some $300 million to re-elect Trump to the White House and became a close adviser. Musk recently stepped down from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency taskforce to spend more time working on the five companies he runs, including Tesla.

Altman and Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but Musk left the company in 2018 following a power struggle. He has since publicly turned on his former co-founder, suing him for allegedly betraying OpenAI’s nonprofit mission, accusing him of being “not trustworthy," and giving him the monikers “Swindly Sam" and “Scam Altman." Musk responded to the launch of OpenAI’s hit product ChatGPT by launching his own rival startup, xAI. But xAI hasn’t had nearly the traction or commercial success that OpenAI’s chatbot has received.

In the months leading up to Trump’s May visit to the Gulf, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al Nahyan, the U.A.E. national-security adviser and brother of the president, and other officials from the U.A.E. launched a lobbying effort for a national priority: They wanted AI chips—lots of them—and they were willing to spend heavily to get them.

The tiny petrostate sees AI as a key way to diversify its economy. So after the Biden administration had restricted the U.A.E. and most other countries from freely buying the latest products from Nvidia and other chipmakers, the U.A.E. leaned on the Trump administration. The U.A.E. pledged giant investments in the U.S., lobbied influential CEOs and bolstered a Trump-family business—to win a change to the chip export rules.

A key prong in the strategy was to bring American AI companies to Abu Dhabi. Officials readied a site that could ultimately hold a five-gigawatt cluster of AI data centers—a project far larger than any single site in the U.S.—that would hold servers of various U.S. companies.

After a March visit to the White House by Tahnoon, the White House gave the green light to strike a deal with the U.A.E. that would allow the country to buy far more chips, and also include a new data center for a U.S. AI company, people familiar with the negotiations said.

While Tahnoon had invested in several major U.S. AI startups—including Musk’s—his G42 zeroed in on OpenAI for the inaugural data center, and worked with the ChatGPT maker and other companies—Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco and SoftBank—to hash out an agreement.

To win over the U.S. officials and companies, G42 would pay the cost of the buildings’ construction, and then would have to also fund a similar-size project in the U.S., people familiar with the arrangement said. The deal was ultimately announced on May 22—a week later than initially hoped—though some details are yet to be finalized. It was called Stargate U.A.E., after a similar deal Trump struck in the U.S. soon after he returned to the White House.

Musk’s blowup resembled his reaction in January to Trump’s U.S. Stargate deal with OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank. Musk was in the White House complex and blindsided when Altman and Trump touted the $500 billion investment, the Journal reported. Musk complained to aides about the project, claiming Stargate’s backers didn’t have the money they needed. He even took to his social-media platform, X, to criticize the January deal.

The U.A.E. has built ties with Musk, particularly since he tethered himself to Trump. Tahnoon’s MGX fund was a large investor in a $6 billion fundraise by xAI announced in December, and in February, Dubai struck a deal with Musk’s Boring Company to build an 11-mile network of tunnels, announced at a conference where Musk spoke by video with the U.A.E.’s AI minister.

Musk’s xAI has also been seen as a likely candidate for future sites at the giant data-center cluster. Under the framework agreement between the U.S. and U.A.E., xAI is on a short list of U.S. companies that are conditionally approved to buy most of the 500,000 chips permitted annually, the people familiar with the deal said.

Write to Dana Mattioli at dana.mattioli@wsj.com, Josh Dawsey at Joshua.Dawsey@WSJ.com and Eliot Brown at Eliot.Brown@wsj.com