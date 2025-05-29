Elon Musk tried to block Sam Altman’s big AI deal in the Middle East

To win over the U.S. officials and companies, G42 would pay the cost of the buildings’ construction, and then would have to also fund a similar-size project in the U.S., people familiar with the arrangement said. The deal was ultimately announced on May 22—a week later than initially hoped—though some details are yet to be finalized. It was called Stargate U.A.E., after a similar deal Trump struck in the U.S. soon after he returned to the White House.