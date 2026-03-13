Emboldened by oil shock, Iran’s leaders play diplomatic hardball

The U.S. and Israel haven’t yet shown any interest in reaching a deal, Arab diplomats said. While the U.S. has listened to the various outreaches, Trump said he wants Iran’s unconditional surrender or the collapse of its fighting ability, which he has said could be close as American attacks destroy its military. Israel has said it is still looking for Iran to capitulate, the diplomats said. Iran has said it has no interest in negotiating with Israel.