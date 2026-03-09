Emerging-market debt has become the star of the fixed-income world over the past year as market fundamentals improved and investors diversified away from the U.S. Whether that bull run progresses in the weeks and months ahead will be determined by the war in Iran and resulting energy price spikes.
Emerging markets have become a fixed-income darling. The war in Iran could change that.
SummaryWhether the emerging markets bull run continues will depend on how much the rise in oil prices threatens the global economy.
Emerging-market debt has become the star of the fixed-income world over the past year as market fundamentals improved and investors diversified away from the U.S. Whether that bull run progresses in the weeks and months ahead will be determined by the war in Iran and resulting energy price spikes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More