Emigration from Africa will change the world
Economist , The Economist 12 min read 14 Jul 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Summary
As other countries age, they will need African youth
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After John Uwagboe moved to Scotland in 2008 he did not see another black man for several weeks. When at last he did, on the other side of a street in Edinburgh, he crossed over to meet him. Soon the strangers were hugging like long-lost friends. They went for lunch. “The guy wasn’t even another Nigerian," recalls Mr Uwagboe. “He was from Ghana!"
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story