Emigration from Africa will change the world

At a recent Africa Diaspora Day in Atlanta, Congolese, Ethiopians, Rwandans, Nigerians and others mingled at Georgia’s state capitol. Ethiopian Airlines, the African carrier with the most extensive network, sent representatives to advertise direct flights to Addis Ababa. “Africa has long been associated with the export of natural resources," noted Carl Kananda of the Atlanta Congo Coalition, “but one of our most valuable exports today is intellectual capital, the resources of the mind." Yvonne Horsley McCowin, Ghana’s consul-general in Atlanta, says that hers is one of four Ghanaian consulates opened in America last year. Moving to America can be a difficult adjustment for affluent Ghanaians, she says. “We had folks who took care of us, we had a cook and all that. So imagine growing up and then moving over here to the US, and all of a sudden … it’s like, well, where’s the driver?"