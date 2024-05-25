Emmanuel Macron has done Europe a favour, reckons Germany’s opposition leader
Summary
- But Friedrich Merz insists that the continent has “no time to die”
SEVEN YEARS after his pivotal “Speech on Europe" at the Sorbonne, President Emmanuel Macron of France recently returned to the university to make another resonating address on the topic, expanding on some of the points in a subsequent interview with The Economist. His dramatic warning that “Europe could die" provides an opportunity to reflect on the challenges that face the continent, and the progress it has made since President Macron’s first speech.