Emmanuel Macron has done Europe a favour, reckons Germany’s opposition leader

The preservation of a “European way of life" must be at the heart of our efforts, by which I mean: we are more than the sum of 450m Europeans. We are an area of common values and interests, shared history and culture, anchored in democratic tradition and the rule of law. These are the principles necessary for Europe to preserve its freedom, peace and prosperity against threats both foreign and domestic. We can only fight for democracy around the world if democracy is protected at home. I therefore welcome the strong links President Macron has drawn between a member state’s ability to stand by democratic values and its eligibility to receive EU funds.